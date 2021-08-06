Sign up
219 / 365
Fireplace......
....this is one of the lovely fireplaces which we have in our house. This is in the 'owl' room from yesterday's pic........you may be able to spot one or two more hanging around too.....!
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
2
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
books
,
flowers
,
candles
,
owl
,
fireplace
,
bunting
Hazel
ace
How lovely - homely and elegant!
August 6th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Lovely fireplace and nicely decorated.
August 6th, 2021
