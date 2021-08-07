Previous
The coming storm..... by cutekitty
The coming storm.....

........gathering over Mevagissey Harbour yesterday afternoon. This morning it has definitely arrived........solid wall to wall clouds and pouring rain......my garden is very hppy.....my cat not so much !
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely harbour scene and menacing clouds.
August 7th, 2021  
Richard Lewis ace
Great photo with a sky I can relate to.
August 7th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
A nice crowd here. A very busy photo
August 7th, 2021  
