Previous
Next
220 / 365
The coming storm.....
........gathering over Mevagissey Harbour yesterday afternoon. This morning it has definitely arrived........solid wall to wall clouds and pouring rain......my garden is very hppy.....my cat not so much !
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
3
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
220
photos
57
followers
69
following
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
clouds
,
village
,
harbour
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely harbour scene and menacing clouds.
August 7th, 2021
Richard Lewis
ace
Great photo with a sky I can relate to.
August 7th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
A nice crowd here. A very busy photo
August 7th, 2021
