223 / 365
Clouding.......
.......this was the start of the storm.......looking across St Austell Bay from the outer harbour wall from the area known as Little Meva.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
223
photos
57
followers
69
following
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
6th August 2020 12:42pm
sky
,
sea
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
coastline
Susan Wakely
ace
What fabulous cloud formation. Good to see but a shame that they bring so much wet stuff.
August 10th, 2021
