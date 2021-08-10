Previous
Clouding....... by cutekitty
223 / 365

Clouding.......

.......this was the start of the storm.......looking across St Austell Bay from the outer harbour wall from the area known as Little Meva.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Kitty Hawke

Susan Wakely ace
What fabulous cloud formation. Good to see but a shame that they bring so much wet stuff.
August 10th, 2021  
