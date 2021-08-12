Previous
Morning walk...... by cutekitty
Morning walk......

....just along the SW Coast Path from where we camped....and down into Boscastle Harbour and village. Such a fabulous scenic walk.....there are photo opportunities in every direction.....
Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
