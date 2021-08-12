Sign up
225 / 365
Morning walk......
....just along the SW Coast Path from where we camped....and down into Boscastle Harbour and village. Such a fabulous scenic walk.....there are photo opportunities in every direction.....
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
3
365
VR360,D760
13th August 2020 10:51am
sky
sea
rocks
coast
path
island
south
west
cornwall
boscastle
