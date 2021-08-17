Boscastle Harbour and village.

We climbed up the SW coast path, we were going to visit a nearby waterfall. The book said circular walk approx 2 miles, some steep ascents at start then 'easy'.....we had already climbed this high........then lost the sign posts and it was uphill all round......my daughter went up it like a mountain goat.......while we 'rested'....she disappeared from view....we left it about 5 minutes and started to follow her.....she then appeared saying No...No....not going to happen !!! It was apparently almost vertical rock climb ! So we abandoned that one and went down to the village for a very cold drink......Waterfall...well maybe another day ! Thank you for your kind comments on yesterday's pic and for placing it on the PP. :)