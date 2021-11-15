Previous
Think someone forgot..... by cutekitty
Think someone forgot.....

......to tell this Fuchsia that is now Autumn! It is still growing amazing.....
15th November 2021

Kitty Hawke

Mags
It must be a magic garden!
November 15th, 2021  
