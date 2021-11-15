Sign up
322 / 365
Think someone forgot.....
......to tell this Fuchsia that is now Autumn! It is still growing amazing.....
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
322
photos
58
followers
68
following
88% complete
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
14th November 2020 12:39pm
Tags
red
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
wall
,
fuchsia
,
trellis
Mags
ace
It must be a magic garden!
November 15th, 2021
