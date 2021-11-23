Sign up
330 / 365
Looking towards Flushing....
......from the top of Falmouth Old High Street.....and it is high.....quite a walk up !
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
330
photos
58
followers
68
following
90% complete
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
17th November 2020 3:07pm
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
river
,
flushing
,
falmouth
Mags
ace
Well worth the walk for such a lovely view!
November 23rd, 2021
