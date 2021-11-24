Priory Park, Bodmin.

Autumn has definitely arrived here in Cornwall........leaves are everywhere. Went to Bodmin yesterday for a wander round the shops (about 15 miles away from where we live). Not a great experience.......lots of closed down shops....or shops just not open. Even the Weatherspoons is up for sale.......and to make it worse we came back to find a parking ticket on the car...not because we had not paid (we had) but because we had maybe one third of our back tyre across the bay line. Needless to say we will be contesting this......and not going back there again !