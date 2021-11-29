Sign up
336 / 365
Craft Fair.
This was my stall at yesterday's craft fair......lots of lovely stuff....but sadly, not many customers.......
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
fair
,
cards
,
craft
,
gift
,
bags
,
decorations
,
stall
Susan Wakely
ace
What some lovely things that you have on offer. Shame that it was quiet for you.
November 29th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
Thank you. Yes....I was a bit disappointed :(
November 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
I can find quite a few things that I would buy, such a pity that people don't seem to be going anywhere anymore.
November 29th, 2021
