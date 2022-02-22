Previous
Next
Re-enactment central...... by cutekitty
Photo 419

Re-enactment central......

........which is conveniently located just under 'hat central'.....Just to clarify.....we are members of a Pirate re-enactment group and all the weapons are blunted.......and the axe is actually made out of wood!!!
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Ahhh I now see the skateboard/oar!! And more hats!
February 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise