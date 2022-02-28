Previous
Spring flowers...... by cutekitty
......not from my garden though.........and not very Spring like today....it has been pouring ever since I looked out at about 7.30.....and quite a fresh breeze too.....just about to put the heating on.....while I can still afford it !!!
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Kitty Hawke

cutekitty
February 28th, 2022  
