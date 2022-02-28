Sign up
Photo 427
Spring flowers......
......not from my garden though.........and not very Spring like today....it has been pouring ever since I looked out at about 7.30.....and quite a fresh breeze too.....just about to put the heating on.....while I can still afford it !!!
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
cake
,
stand
,
vase
,
narcissus
,
crockery
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 28th, 2022
