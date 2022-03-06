Sign up
Photo 433
More kitties......
....I have so many ornaments and cat related items, I think they would stretch to the Moon and back !!!
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
decorative
,
ornaments
Diana
ace
What a wonderful collection you have, I love the silver one and the cutie next to it. I too have quite a few kitties standing around ;-)
March 6th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
what a cute collection
March 6th, 2022
