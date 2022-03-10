Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 437
Bay window.....
........This is the one in our sitting room. We also have one in our bedroom upstairs, which was once the main room of the house with a fabulous marble fireplace and enormous ceiling rose.....
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
437
photos
59
followers
71
following
119% complete
View this month »
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
7th March 2021 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
curtains
,
room
,
sitting
,
bay
moni kozi
ace
Oh so wonderful. I love these windows
March 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close