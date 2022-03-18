Previous
Spring blossom..... by cutekitty
Spring blossom.....

....this fabulous tree was blossoming right outside St Paul's Cathedral in London.....you can just make it out lurking behind the foliage !!!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
The blossom is so lovely this time of year especially with the backdrop of St Paul’s.
March 18th, 2022  
