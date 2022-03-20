Sign up
Photo 447
National Gallery.....
We spent several very interesting hours wandering around in the vastness of this gallery when we were in London last week. We eventually found their lovely little cafe for a much needed sit down and coffee......
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
0
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
448
photos
60
followers
71
following
Tags
london
,
art
,
history
,
national
,
gallery
,
paintings
