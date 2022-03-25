Previous
The apple arch..... by cutekitty
The apple arch.....

.....at Heligan Gardens.......not a single solitary leaf or bud on there yet.......but very soon it will be covered in beautiful pink blossoms. :)
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Kitty Hawke

Annie D ace
Great line leading down the path..beautiful shadows.....I hope we get to see it in blossom 😊
March 25th, 2022  
