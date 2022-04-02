Previous
Awwww........ by cutekitty
Awwww........

.....two of our lovely Pirates during a break in more filming this morning........This is 'The Reverend Eddie' and 'Poison Penny Cook'......we had to be at the location at 8 a.m. .......an almost unknown time to those of us who are retired !
2nd April 2022

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
Diana ace
What a great shot, I love the name Poison Penny Cook ;-)
April 2nd, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Cool capture, looks like a fun film shoot
April 2nd, 2022  
