Photo 460
Awwww........
.....two of our lovely Pirates during a break in more filming this morning........This is 'The Reverend Eddie' and 'Poison Penny Cook'......we had to be at the location at 8 a.m. .......an almost unknown time to those of us who are retired !
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
460
photos
60
followers
71
following
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
2nd April 2021 7:31am
Diana
ace
What a great shot, I love the name Poison Penny Cook ;-)
April 2nd, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Cool capture, looks like a fun film shoot
April 2nd, 2022
