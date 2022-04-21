Previous
Bluebells by cutekitty
Bluebells

....got so many lovely bluebells this year...unfortunately my little Aloe Vera plant has not made it through the winter :(
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
I love your garden shame about the Aloe.
April 21st, 2022  
