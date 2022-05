Mr Eagles......

.....another valued member of our Pirate Crew. Mr E will be 80 years old in July and has been a member almost from the start 14 years ago. He very seldom misses an event or a meeting/rehearsal and has an enormous repertoire of shanties and songs of the sea (not all of which are PC ) !! Thank you all very much for your comments and Favs on my recent pics and for getting them on the PP. Much appreciated :)