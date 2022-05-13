Previous
Ice-cream cone tulips....... by cutekitty
Photo 501

Ice-cream cone tulips.......

....well they looks like Raspberry Ripple to me !!!!! These are the bulbs that I found lying on the ground earlier in the year beside their overturned pot, and just stuck them back in.......seems they have thrived...
Kitty Hawke

