Photo 509
Path to the library.....
......along the Fairy trail.......well ... it could be ! Although there were two enormous Crows and two Magpies having such an argument over territory I suspect.....they would have frightened all the fairies away........myself included !!!
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
509
photos
60
followers
71
following
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
21st May 2021 11:35am
Tags
library
,
fence
,
trees
,
pathway
