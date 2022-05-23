Previous
Rose Red..... by cutekitty
Rose Red.....

.......lovely dark red rose bush, given to me by a good friend a few years back......often flowers twice in a year. Love these big far petally blooms and it has a scent too.....
23rd May 2022

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely
This is a beauty.
May 23rd, 2022  
