Mr Edgy Whitebeard....... by cutekitty
Photo 515

Mr Edgy Whitebeard.......

.......at the premiere of the short film 'Prosper' which us Pirates were involved in recently. Mr Whitebeard being the villain of the piece.....!
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
141% complete

Brian ace
Fabulous costume and POV
May 27th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
He looks a villain!
May 27th, 2022  
