Previous
Next
Purple Roses..... by cutekitty
Photo 518

Purple Roses.....

......one of my lovely friends gave me this rose quite a few years ago. It is such a pretty colour and has a delicate scent.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise