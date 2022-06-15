Previous
Gin Palace...... by cutekitty
Photo 534

Gin Palace......

.......well maybe.....they seemed to be having a fab evening in Falmouth Marina......should have been in the main square while we were gigging at the Shanty Festival !
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Susan Wakely ace
I bet that you were having more fun.
June 20th, 2022  
