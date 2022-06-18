Previous
Falmouth Marine Band..... by cutekitty
Falmouth Marine Band.....

......leading the Grand Parade on Saturday of the Shanty Festival.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great event. I am sure that there was a great atmosphere.
June 21st, 2022  
