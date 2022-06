Just look at that sky......

.....and it did just what it was threatening ! This was just before our final set at Falmouth last weekend. We were actually on stage when it let rip......very gusty wind and large amounts of rain......we were relatively dry, but were worried for our amps.....but we battled on and our quite large audience mainly stayed with us......dancing and singing in the rain !!!!! Thank you for all your very kind comments on my pic yesterday of Mr Eagles......and for putting it on the PP.....XXX