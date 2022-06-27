Previous
Charlestown Harbour. by cutekitty
Charlestown Harbour.

My son Karl, who lives up country, is visiting for a few days and we popped over to Charlestown for a wander and a cup of coffee and cake (as you do).....Lovely warm afternoon, but the clouds kept wandering about too !
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Diana ace
What a gorgeous capture and scene! I am sure he is a pirate too 😊
June 27th, 2022  
