Photo 547
Those clouds tho'.....
.....fortunately they did blow over and the sun came out again......Thank you for your kind comments and Fav's on yesterday's pic. Very much appreciated :)
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
clouds
,
harbour
,
tall
,
mast
,
ships
,
sails
,
charlestown
moni kozi
ace
Wow! So menacing!
June 28th, 2022
