Pre-loved........ by cutekitty
Pre-loved........

......Kayak....put to a new use as a flower growing container.......Does look like it needs a bit of tlc though ! Thank you for all your kind comments and Fav's on yesterday's 'Seagull' pic which went on to the TP and PP. :)
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Mags ace
What a good idea!
July 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great repurposing of the kayak.
July 7th, 2022  
