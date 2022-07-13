Previous
Next
A view from...... by cutekitty
Photo 562

A view from......

.....the Old Grammar School Garden in Fowey.....lovely grasses and shrubs. Looks across the estuary to Polruan. The Grammar school is no more, however the garden has survived as a lovely quiet garden with seating and peace.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise