Photo 586
Dahlia...
.......there was a huge and very lovely display garden of these pretty flowers at Heligan when we visited yesterday.....so many different shapes and colours. This was one of my favourites.....(course it was) !
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
dark
,
flower
,
garden
,
colour
,
dahlia
Dione Giorgio
OOh! So different to the dahlias we are used to seeing!
August 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I love this one so unusual.
August 6th, 2022
