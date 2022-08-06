Previous
Dahlia... by cutekitty
Dahlia...

.......there was a huge and very lovely display garden of these pretty flowers at Heligan when we visited yesterday.....so many different shapes and colours. This was one of my favourites.....(course it was) !
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Dione Giorgio
OOh! So different to the dahlias we are used to seeing!
August 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I love this one so unusual.
August 6th, 2022  
