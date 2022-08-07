Previous
Next
The head Gardeners office..... by cutekitty
Photo 587

The head Gardeners office.....

........from when Heligan Gardens was one of the largest employers in the area and the head gardener ran a team of about 40 men and women. However this was in 1914 and the men all went to war........and most did not come back.....
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise