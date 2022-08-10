Previous
Next
Cropredy Festival. by cutekitty
Photo 590

Cropredy Festival.

Swillin' Billy and some of our lovely Pirate ladies.....roasting in the late afternoon heat......The Festival was lovely and everybody had a fab time......but.....it was sooooooooooo hot...35 degrees for each of the days....
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise