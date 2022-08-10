Sign up
Photo 590
Cropredy Festival.
Swillin' Billy and some of our lovely Pirate ladies.....roasting in the late afternoon heat......The Festival was lovely and everybody had a fab time......but.....it was sooooooooooo hot...35 degrees for each of the days....
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
Views
9
365
VR360,D760
12th August 2021 7:36pm
hot
,
festival
,
head
,
field
,
sunshine
,
pirate
,
ladies
,
cropredy
