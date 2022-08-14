Sign up
Photo 594
Those sunglasses tho'.....
.....Me Whitebeard taking his leisure in the sunshine at Cropredy Festival.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
4
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
594
photos
62
followers
74
following
162% complete
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
13th August 2021 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
festival
,
sunshine
,
cropredy
,
whitebeard
,
pirtate
Susan Wakely
ace
A clever way to protect the nostrils.
August 17th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Haha. He must be taking a nap. I do that lying on cushions on the cool floor after lunch.
August 17th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
haha.....course it is !!!
August 17th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@sangwann
Indeed he was.....although in 35 degrees heat.....!
August 17th, 2022
