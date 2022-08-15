Previous
Next
Charlestown Harbour. by cutekitty
Photo 595

Charlestown Harbour.

One of my lovely daughters is visiting this week and we took a little trip down to Charlestown. Lovely old harbour village....lots of little shops and delicious coffees !!!!! Oh....and sailing ships too....
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise