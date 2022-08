Billy and Bekka......

......my lovely daughter Bekka has been visiting this last week......catching up with two of her siblings and ourselves. Unfortunately she got caught up with the train strikes and was supposed to go home yesterday, but sadly no trains from here until Monday. Her husband drove down here after work yesterday to collect her and stay the weekend....so she gets two extra days with us (bonus).....this was pictured in Fowey having a refreshing 'break'......