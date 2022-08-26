Sign up
Photo 606
Peppers.......
.....black ones this year......and some odd little plants that have leaves like old-fashioned threepenny pieces.....I have forgotten their actual name !
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
606
photos
61
followers
74
following
Views
7
365
VR360,D760
23rd August 2021 4:35pm
Tags
black
,
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
pepper
,
shrubs
