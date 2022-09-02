Previous
Next
Looking towards...... by cutekitty
Photo 612

Looking towards......

............Falmouth docks and the Carrick Roads estuary. Lovely sunny day, it I felt it needed a bit of 'sepia-ish'........
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This reminds me of a postcard.
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise