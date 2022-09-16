Sign up
Photo 625
Trengainton House.....
.....and gardens. we popped in there on the way to Penzance yesterday......Lovely old house, unfortunately not open to the public. Had a bit of a faff and thought it looked good in b & w. Try BoB.....
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
0
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
625
photos
61
followers
74
following
171% complete
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Tags
house
,
gardens
,
trengwainton
