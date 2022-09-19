Sign up
Photo 630
Graffiti Kitty.......
......who does look a mite teasy I thought.....found this on a very fully painted wall on the coast path towards Mousehole.....Very stormy little Mousehole cat.......just like the book.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
graffiti
cat
kitty
wall
mousehole
newlyn
