Previous
Next
Graffiti Kitty....... by cutekitty
Photo 630

Graffiti Kitty.......

......who does look a mite teasy I thought.....found this on a very fully painted wall on the coast path towards Mousehole.....Very stormy little Mousehole cat.......just like the book.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise