Coastal gardening..... by cutekitty
Coastal gardening.....

Mousehole style...... this garden is literally on the cliff edge. The sea is just behind the hedge (with a very long drop) Very salty air so not the best place to garden, however, the owner has made it their own with all sorts of interesting stuff.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
What an interesting garden, so much to see!
September 20th, 2022  
