Photo 641
I wonder how many .....
...... dogs can read ! This sign outside a pretty little cottage in Looe ...
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
4
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
641
photos
63
followers
74
following
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
28th September 2021 11:29am
Tags
dogs
,
cottage
,
notice
,
looe
,
plats
Annie D
ace
hahahaha
if you gotta go lol
September 30th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL -
September 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Pretty display and witty owner
September 30th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I can just see the dogs busy doing their business whilst wondering what it says......
September 30th, 2022
if you gotta go lol