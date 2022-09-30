Previous
I wonder how many ..... by cutekitty
Photo 641

I wonder how many .....

...... dogs can read ! This sign outside a pretty little cottage in Looe ...
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Annie D ace
hahahaha
if you gotta go lol
September 30th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL -
September 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Pretty display and witty owner
September 30th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I can just see the dogs busy doing their business whilst wondering what it says......
September 30th, 2022  
