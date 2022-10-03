Previous
On it's way to the sea..... by cutekitty
Photo 644

On it's way to the sea.....

..... where the Fowey River meets the sea.......those clouds tho'.....
3rd October 2022

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful sight, so beautifully captured.
October 3rd, 2022  
