Photo 644
On it's way to the sea.....
..... where the Fowey River meets the sea.......those clouds tho'.....
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
9
1
1
365
VR360,D760
28th September 2021 11:31am
sea
buildings
clouds
river
looe
Diana
ace
What a wonderful sight, so beautifully captured.
October 3rd, 2022
