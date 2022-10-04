Sign up
Photo 645
Tree ferns...
.... in the Morrab Gardens in Penzance. Taken when we were on hols a few weeks ago.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
645
photos
64
followers
74
following
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
Tags
shadows
,
sunshine
,
gardens
,
ferns
,
tre
,
penzance
,
morrab
Diana
ace
How beautiful in the dappled light.
October 4th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I do love tree ferns.....so very primordial.... :)
October 4th, 2022
