Previous
Next
Tree ferns... by cutekitty
Photo 645

Tree ferns...

.... in the Morrab Gardens in Penzance. Taken when we were on hols a few weeks ago.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful in the dappled light.
October 4th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana I do love tree ferns.....so very primordial.... :)
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise