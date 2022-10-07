Previous
Lovely Dahlias by cutekitty
Photo 648

Lovely Dahlias

.... at Heligan Gardens. There is a huge area given over to the Cornwall Dahlia Society, and the flowers are all so diverse and stunninng....I just loved these little 'sisters' all beaming up at me.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
