Photo 652
Gourds ......
....... in the Melon House at Heligan. The melons have all been harvested now. Think these are drying out for their big Harvest display. Loved all the shapes and colours.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
2
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
652
photos
63
followers
73
following
178% complete
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
6th October 2021 11:49am
Tags
colours
,
display
,
gardens
,
pumpkins
,
gourds
,
heligan
Brian
ace
Well done. Great subject, POV and dof. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
October 11th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
They make a nice display as they are.
October 11th, 2022
