In the jungle .... by cutekitty
In the jungle ....

..... the mighty jungle.........the lion sleeps tonight ....(bet you sang that didn't you) ?
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Annie D ace
hahaha I sing it often - it's on the USB in my car and sometimes I break out even when it's not playing anywhere
October 12th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Love your tittle and yes surely did sing this song , a nice image
October 12th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Haha yes I did. Lovely, lush leaves.
October 12th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
Such big leaves
October 12th, 2022  
