You know when Autumn's here ..... by cutekitty
Photo 656

You know when Autumn's here .....

...... when the Toadstools start popping up to say 'hello' ..... We are gigging at the Mevagissey Shanty Festival today and tomorrow, so may not have chance to post any pics for a couple days.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Kitty Hawke

Lovely light! Have a good time!
October 15th, 2022  
