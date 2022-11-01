Sign up
Photo 673
Truro Cathedral ...
.......hiding behind an autumn tree. Thank you all again for your kind comments and FAV's for my pic yesterday, putting it on TP and PP. Hugs to you all XX
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
673
photos
66
followers
74
following
184% complete
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
28th October 2021 3:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
cathedral
,
park
,
bare
,
path
,
truro
Diana
ace
That looks like a beautiful cathedral.
November 1st, 2022
